Fuel pipeline blaze in Mexico kills 20, 54 injured: government

Omar Fayad, governor of Hidalgo state, said locals at the site of the leak were scrambling to steal some of the leaking oil when at least 20 of them were burned to death.

MEXICO CITY – A leaking fuel pipeline triggered a massive blaze in central Mexico Saturday, killing at least 20 people and injuring another 54, officials said.

"I've been told that 20 have been burned to death and another 54 burn victims being treated" in hospitals, Fayad told local FaroTV.