Five dead in Burkina clashes after shooting

Pet owners warned about ‘fake vets’ after Grassy Park caseLocal
Cops arrest 10 for drug possession in WCLocal
Oudtshoorn dam levels show improvementLocal
Merkel eyes closer cooperation in EU defence systemsWorld
Spanish rescuers start drilling to reach boy trapped in wellWorld
'Yellow Vests' march through Paris in 10th weekend of protestsWorld
Wits: Registration process won’t be affected after 2 arrested for corruptionLocal
Wupperthal residents still devastated after fireLocal
Body of fourth South African found in Mozambique after drowning incidentLocal
3 arrested in operation led by MashabaLocal
Fortune favours Liverpool in seven-goal thriller against PalaceSport
More clubs pile pressure on officials over Leeds spyingSport
Banyana play well but suffer 2-1 loss against NetherlandsSport
Halep sets up Serena showdown as Djokovic relentlessly marches onSport
South Africa bat in first one-day internationalSport
Gladys Knight defends decision to sing US anthem at Super BowlSport
Child shot during Spanish hunt dies
Dowdy no more: Men in suits storm back into styleLifestyle
Oscars: the show must go on... without a hostLifestyle
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott could marry 'soon'Lifestyle
Victoria Beckham finds marriage speculation 'frustrating'Lifestyle
Gladys Knight defends decision to sing US anthem at Super BowlSport
Paris Jackson has been 'struggling' with mental health 'for some time'Lifestyle
Sony's RCA parts ways with R. Kelly after abuse uproar - media reportsWorld
Insomnia treatment may help ease depression during menopauseWorld
PowerBall Results: Friday 18 January 2019Local
DA billboard labelled ‘an act of desperation’Politics
DA to begin search for suitable candidate to replace MsimangaLocal
Zondo to appoint acting secretary for state capture commissionLocal
Msimanga ready to lead the people of GautengPolitics
#StateCapture secretary, Motsoeneng & ANC implicated in Agrizzi testimonyLocal
DA says billboard not going anywhere, despite public outcryLocal
[OPINION] The silly season ahead of the 2019 electionsOpinion
[OPINION] Why photographs of dead in Nairobi terror attack failed journalismOpinion
[OPINION] Facebook’s ten-year challenge: What’s in a meme?Opinion
[OPINION] Steps Mnangagwa should take instead of fiddling with petrol priceOpinion
[OPINION] What going to the World Cup means for women’s football in SAOpinion
[OPINION] Cheat sheet for VCs running universities in turbulent timesOpinion
[FEATURE] Collaboration, science and Mandela’s legacyAfrica
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
Budget Speech 2018
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
#RWC10: Where were you?
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
SAA shuts down Malawi operations following probeBusiness
We need rain urgently – Grain SABusiness
Sony's RCA parts ways with R. Kelly after abuse uproar - media reportsWorld
New York hotels offer free rooms to furloughed US govt workersWorld
US grand jury indicts 4 Audi managers in VW emissions probeWorld
Numsa to meet its members to discuss Comair wage discrepanciesLocal
- 32°C
- 15°C
- 27°C
- 13°C
- 29°C
- 10°C
- 32°C
- 13°C
- 32°C
- 16°C
- 32°C
- 18°C
- 21°C
- 14°C
- 27°C
- 12°C
- 24°C
- 14°C
- 22°C
- 15°C
- 22°C
- 16°C
- 21°C
- 15°C
- 35°C
- 17°C
- 29°C
- 14°C
- 31°C
- 12°C
- 34°C
- 14°C
- 34°C
- 18°C
- 33°C
- 20°C
- 35°C
- 16°C
- 29°C
- 13°C
- 31°C
- 12°C
- 35°C
- 15°C
- 36°C
- 18°C
- 35°C
- 20°C
- 24°C
- 19°C
- 23°C
- 18°C
- 26°C
- 19°C
- 27°C
- 19°C
- 29°C
- 21°C
- 24°C
- 21°C
- 20°C
- 15°C
- 21°C
- 14°C
- 25°C
- 16°C
- 23°C
- 16°C
- 21°C
- 18°C
- 20°C
- 17°C
- 24°C
- 11°C
- 30°C
- 11°C
- 29°C
- 16°C
- 25°C
- 12°C
- 22°C
- 12°C
- 28°C
- 11°C
- 19°C
- 13°C
- 24°C
- 13°C
- 21°C
- 17°C
- 19°C
- 15°C
- 19°C
- 15°C
- 22°C
- 14°C
- 35°C
- 20°C
- 29°C
- 18°C
- 31°C
- 16°C
- 35°C
- 15°C
- 35°C
- 18°C
- 36°C
- 20°C
- 31°C
- 17°C
- 31°C
- 14°C
- 33°C
- 17°C
- 35°C
- 19°C
- 37°C
- 22°C
- 37°C
- 19°C
- 26°C
- 16°C
- 24°C
- 14°C
- 26°C
- 12°C
- 30°C
- 10°C
- 31°C
- 18°C
- 30°C
- 19°C
- 19°C
- 13°C
- 22°C
- 12°C
- 27°C
- 15°C
- 23°C
- 14°C
- 21°C
- 16°C
- 18°C
- 15°C
Five dead in Burkina clashes after shooting
A crowd of about 100 youths stormed the police station in the western town of Orodara on Friday after the alleged gunman took shelter there following the deadly shooting of the young man earlier Friday.
OUAGADOUGOU - Five people have been killed in Burkina Faso in a clash between police and angry youths who went on the rampage at a police station after a young man was shot dead, the security ministry said Saturday.
A crowd of about 100 youths stormed the police station in the western town of Orodara on Friday after the alleged gunman took shelter there following the deadly shooting of the young man earlier Friday.
Five people were killed and eight wounded in the clash, the ministry said in a statement, without giving details about the victims.
"Gendarmerie and police reinforcements have been deployed in Orodara where calm has returned," a security source said.
A dusk-to-dawn curfew has been imposed in the town, where the market and other public venues were closed and gatherings banned, according to provincial commissioner Abdallah Sangare.
Last week, two policemen were lynched Nafona, another town in the west of the country, by a crowd opposed to an arrest they were making.
Burkina Faso lies in the heart of the vast Sahel region, which is struggling with a bloody Islamist insurgency.
The region turned into a hotbed of violent extremism and lawlessness after chaos engulfed Libya in 2011.
