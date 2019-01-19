DA to begin search for suitable candidate to replace Msimanga

The party announced on Friday that Msimanga would be stepping down from his position as Tshwane Mayor next month.

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it will now begin the work of finding a suitable candidate to replace outgoing Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga.

The party announced on Friday that Msimanga would be stepping down from his position as Tshwane Mayor next month.

He says he's taken the decision to step down to focus on his Gauteng Premier candidacy.

Msimanga says his replacement will be announced soon.

“It is our intention to elect the new mayor at the council meeting as early as possible in February. The residents of Tshwane are assured that we’ll work tirelessly in order to ensure that there’s a seamless transition.”

Meanwhile, the party says it's controversial election billboard titled “The ANC is killing Us” will remain up for the duration of its campaign.

The billboard has sparked outrage after the party included the names of Life Esidimeni tragedy victims, without consulting their families.

The party's John Moodey says, “As far as the billboard is concerned, of course, we care about the views of the families, we’re not discounting them. However, that billboard reflects the sad and hard of what we as South Africa are facing.”

READY TO LEAD GAUTENG

As political parties’ strategies for the upcoming 2019 elections, the DA says it has full confidence in Msimanga's leadership and believes he can secure a win in Gauteng.

On Friday, Moodey said the party has taken over the cities of Johannesburg and Tshwane and believes it will win Gauteng under Msimanga’s leadership.

“We’re winning Gauteng in 2019.”

Msimanga said he's ready to lead the people of this province.

“If the party is willing to do so much in ensuring that we win, I must do my part and ensure I go out there and campaign.”

The ANC has reacted to Msimanga’s resignation as Tshwane mayor, saying it was long overdue as he leaves behind an ailing municipality with unanswered questions for his failures.