DA billboard labelled ‘an act of desperation’

JOHANNESBURG - As pressure mounts on the Democratic Alliance (DA) to account for its controversial billboard, a political analyst has slammed the party's move as an act of desperation.

Earlier this week, the DA led score of supporters through the streets of Johannesburg as it unveiled the billboard with the words, “the ANC is killing us”.

The billboard listed the names of Life Esidimeni victims, those who died in Marikana Massacre and the name of Michael Komape who died after falling into a pit latrine.

The display drew criticism from some and was vandalised less than 24 hours after being unveiled.

The DA has stood its ground, saying the billboard is a reminder to South Africans that too many lives have been under the ANC-led government.

However, political analyst professor Sipho Seepe says the DA should have used other strategies to highlight the mistakes made by the governing party.

“This must be seen as an act of desperation. It’s a serious miscalculation. It is correct for them to point out the failures of the ANC, but it’s incorrect to abuse the pain others have gone through, especially as they had not been consulted.”

Meanwhile, the ANC has since responded to the remarks made by the opposition party, labelling the comments as “slanderous” and the DA politics as “bankrupt”.

