Cops arrests 10 for drug possession in WC

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police made several drug-related arrests in surrounding towns this week.

In Ashton, a suspect was arrested in possession of dagga, tik straws and mandrax tablets.

In Ceres, two suspects were arrested in possession of dagga. The dagga had an estimated street value of R8,000.

In De Doorns two suspects were arrested in possession of drugs with a street value of over R8500.

Meanwhile, in Wolseley a suspect was arrested in possession of drugs to the value of R8000.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana says 10 suspects were arrested in total.

“The arrested suspects are expected to appear in the magistrates court in the cluster on Monday where they are facing charges of drug possession.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)