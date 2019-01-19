Body of fourth South African found in Mozambique after drowning incident

With all four bodies now being accounted for, it’s understood they will be repatriated back to South Africa by Monday with the assistance of the Department of International Relations

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of International Relations has confirmed that the body of the fourth South African, who drowned in Mozambique after going swimming near Maputo, has been found.

The four victims were among a group of eight South Africans who arrived in Mozambique last week to celebrate a birthday.

Authorities have since been on high alert after the four were reported missing. They were last seen on a beach near the Mozambican capital.

The department says it's been working with officials in Maputo to provide assistance to the families of the victims

Bongani Diako, who represents the families of the missing persons, has confirmed a fourth body has been recovered.

“We received information that a body was found offshore. We have conducted an identification process and I can conform all four bodies have been recovered.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)