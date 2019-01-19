2 Chinese nationals arrested after R2.4m abalone bust in Milnerton
The suspects were handcuffed during a joint operation on Friday.
CAPE TOWN – Western Cape police have arrested two Chinese nationals following a R2.4-million abalone bust in Milnerton.
The police's Noloyiso Rwexana says the pair will appear in court next week.
“The members conducted the operation at a warehouse in Milnerton and upon their arrival, they found a total of 4,932 units of abalone, as well as 638 dried abalone.”
#sapsWC #Abalone worth R2.4million seized following a crime intelligence investigation, a joint operation by members from AGU, DAFF & Provincial Detectives conducted @ a warehouse in Milnerton this morning. #CrimeStop TMhttps://t.co/hiubceW2mh pic.twitter.com/yg01rU6JGc— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) January 18, 2019
