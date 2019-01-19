2 Chinese nationals arrested after R2.4m abalone bust in Milnerton

The suspects were handcuffed during a joint operation on Friday.

CAPE TOWN – Western Cape police have arrested two Chinese nationals following a R2.4-million abalone bust in Milnerton.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana says the pair will appear in court next week.

“The members conducted the operation at a warehouse in Milnerton and upon their arrival, they found a total of 4,932 units of abalone, as well as 638 dried abalone.”