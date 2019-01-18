WCED awaits outcome of financial mismanagement investigation at Rhodes High

[WATCH] DA says billboard is not going anywhere
There are claims the principal unduly benefited from the school's trust fund.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department says it's waiting on the outcome of an investigation into financial mismanagement at Rhodes High School.
The department's Bronagh Hammond said: “The district did investigate and submit a number of claims and a report to the head office last year. The WCED decided to refer the matter to forensic services for further investigation and now we await the outcome of this investigation.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
