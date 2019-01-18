Popular Topics
Go

WC traffic chief addresses backlog concerns over licences

At least 324,000 people are still waiting for their driving licence cards.

A general view of a South African driver's licence. Picture: Supplied.
A general view of a South African driver's licence. Picture: Supplied.
57 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa says motorists awaiting their driver's licences as a result of a backlog should continue presenting their temporary licences even if it's expired.

At least 324,000 people are still waiting for their driving licence cards.

The backlog follows the Transport Department's labour dispute with employees contracted to the Driving Licence Card Account.

The dispute was settled at the end of last year, but the backlog persists.

The department has also instructed provincial and municipal traffic authorities not to penalise motorists who complied with the prescripts of the application and renewal of their driving licences.

Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa said: “If a person gets pulled over with a temporary licence and it's expired, they must show receipt that they paid for the temporary licence.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

