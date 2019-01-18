[WATCH LIVE] Angelo Agrizzi testifies for third day at Zondo Commission

Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi continues with his testimony at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi continues with his testimony at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.

On Thursday, the commission was forced to stop proceeding with his testimony owing to security concerns around him.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo announced that the premature adjournment of the inquiry, saying that there had been a security situation which authorities were attending to.

