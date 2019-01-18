[WATCH LIVE] Angelo Agrizzi testifies for third day at Zondo Commission
Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi continues with his testimony at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi continues with his testimony at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.
On Thursday, the commission was forced to stop proceeding with his testimony owing to security concerns around him.
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo announced that the premature adjournment of the inquiry, saying that there had been a security situation which authorities were attending to.
This is after Agrizzi did not return to the commission after a lunch break.
Agrizzi started his explosive testimony on Thursday by showing the commission a video where Bosasa’s CEO Gavin Watson can be seen counting over R900,000 in cash which Agrizzi says was intended to pay bribes.
Agrizzi told the commission that he fears for his life, saying that he spotted a former cop and current employee of Bosasa on the premises of the inquiry, who allegedly breached security.
