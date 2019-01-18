Wage talks between Numsa and Comair reach deadlock
A working committee, made up of Numsa and Comair officials, was established last month in a bid to hash out an agreement.
JOHANNESBURG – Wage negotiations between the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and Comair have once again deadlocked.
Comair is the holding company for British Airways and Kulula Airlines.
Numsa says 23 workers at the airport's bargaining unit are earning higher salaries than other workers in the same grade, with the widest gap being R7,000.
The union has called on Comair to increase the wages of those workers to reduce the pay gap.
Spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says, “We can’t allow the situation where the principle of equal pay for work of equal value is blatantly violated in the workplace.
“Workers should not be punished for the failure of management; there’s a dispute between us and Comair and our members will have to assist us in resolving that.”
Meanwhile, Comair’s says Numsa's claims that some personnel are paid R7,000 more a month than their colleagues on the basis of race are factually incorrect.
