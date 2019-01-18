Unisa says management aware of cap system concerns
EWN has spoken to several Unisa accounting students who have been unable to apply for their final year of studying, because the programme is full.
CAPE TOWN – The University of South Africa says management is aware of concerns around a new "cap" system in postgraduate programmes.
Eyewitness News has spoken to several Unisa accounting students who have been unable to apply for their final year of studying, because the programme is full.
At least about 50 students from across the country are affected.
The affected Unisa students have passed level one of the certificates in the theory of accounting or the CTA programme.
But their applications for level two - the final level - are still pending due to a cap on the programme.
Unisa says this is the first year the enrollment management plan is being rolled out on a postgraduate level.
This plan - that comes from the Department of Higher Education and Training - essentially puts a limit on the number of students allowed in a programme.
Unisa spokesperson Martin Ramotshela explains: “This matter is currently being discussed within the university to try to see what intervention can be made and we should be able to communicate whatever interventions are decided very shortly.”
Popular in Local
-
Secretary of state capture inquiry takes special leave over Bosasa allegations
-
Twitter users respond to Mboweni, Masina spat over Reserve Bank
-
Msimanga to step down as Tshwane mayor
-
Brian Molefe: 'It's unfortunate that Popo Molefe revealed info about summons'
-
SPCA remove animals from shopping centre parking lot
-
Agrizzi claims ANC asked Bosasa for money for electioneering in NW
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.