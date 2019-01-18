Unisa says management aware of cap system concerns

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
Go

Unisa says management aware of cap system concerns

EWN has spoken to several Unisa accounting students who have been unable to apply for their final year of studying, because the programme is full.

Picture: Unisa Facebook page
Picture: Unisa Facebook page
26 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – The University of South Africa says management is aware of concerns around a new "cap" system in postgraduate programmes.

Eyewitness News has spoken to several Unisa accounting students who have been unable to apply for their final year of studying, because the programme is full.

At least about 50 students from across the country are affected.

The affected Unisa students have passed level one of the certificates in the theory of accounting or the CTA programme.

But their applications for level two - the final level - are still pending due to a cap on the programme.

Unisa says this is the first year the enrollment management plan is being rolled out on a postgraduate level.

This plan - that comes from the Department of Higher Education and Training - essentially puts a limit on the number of students allowed in a programme.

Unisa spokesperson Martin Ramotshela explains: “This matter is currently being discussed within the university to try to see what intervention can be made and we should be able to communicate whatever interventions are decided very shortly.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA