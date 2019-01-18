Unisa says management aware of cap system concerns

EWN has spoken to several Unisa accounting students who have been unable to apply for their final year of studying, because the programme is full.

CAPE TOWN – The University of South Africa says management is aware of concerns around a new "cap" system in postgraduate programmes.

At least about 50 students from across the country are affected.

The affected Unisa students have passed level one of the certificates in the theory of accounting or the CTA programme.

But their applications for level two - the final level - are still pending due to a cap on the programme.

Unisa says this is the first year the enrollment management plan is being rolled out on a postgraduate level.

This plan - that comes from the Department of Higher Education and Training - essentially puts a limit on the number of students allowed in a programme.

Unisa spokesperson Martin Ramotshela explains: “This matter is currently being discussed within the university to try to see what intervention can be made and we should be able to communicate whatever interventions are decided very shortly.”