Twitter users respond to Mboweni, Masina spat over Reserve Bank
JOHANNESBURG – Twitter users are still responding to a spat between Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina and Finance Minister Tito Mboweni.
On Thursday, Masina hit out at the Reserve Bank governor, accusing Lesetja Kganyago of thinking he is bigger than the "party that deployed him".
Masina was weighing in after Kganyago used the interest rate announcement to respond to the African National Congress' (ANC) manifesto which touched on expanding the central bank's mandate
It all started with a tweet from Masina who said he thought ANC policy resolutions do not need interpretation and he questioned what would be wrong if the party wanted to nationalise the Reserve Bank.
These tweets come after president Cyril Ramaphosa moved to clarify that the ANC has no intention to tamper with the bank's independence.
Mboweni responded to Masina's tweets by saying his views are misguided. He also told Masina to "open his brain before his mouth".
Mboweni has urged Masina not to say things about the bank before understanding what it does.
@mzwandileMasina : ok. Here is the simplified Mboweni Idiom: OPEN YOUR BRAIN FIRST BEFORE OPENING YOUR MOUTH! This means for example that don’t say things about the SA Reserve Bank before you know what the Bank does! Ok? Helpful? See you at the NEC Lekgotla!!— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) January 17, 2019
Now, South Africans on social media have shared their views.
I can't believe that Lesetja Kganyago was "deployed" to the Reserve Bank rather than getting the job on merit Imagine Mark Carney or Jerome Powell owin g their jobs to some tawdry political process.— Stephen Cranston (@Scranston) January 18, 2019
Your take on Nationalization of the Reserve Bank? President is confusing us now!— sompisicarmatss@gmail.com (@sompisicarmatss) January 18, 2019
How many times must I tell yall that the Reserve Bank is in actual fact a Private entity with Stake/Shareholders 😑 https://t.co/NrL67upysC— Tronik (@ValentineTronik) January 18, 2019
When has nationalizing anything ever worked... this guy obviously has no economic sense at all!! @tito_mboweni shouldn’t even interact with someone not on his level of understanding— scott bannan (@drscottie) January 18, 2019
