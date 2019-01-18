Trump to meet N.Korean envoy Kim Yong Chol - White House
The meeting in the Oval Office at the White House was due at 12:15pm, Trump's spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said.
WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump is meeting Friday with North Korean envoy Kim Yong Chol to discuss negotiations on the country's pledge to denuclearize, the White House said.
The meeting in the Oval Office at the White House was due at 12:15 pm (1715 GMT), Trump's spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said.
"They will discuss relations between the two countries and continued progress on North Korea's final, fully verified denuclearization," she said.
Earlier the envoy, a general close to North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, held talks at a hotel with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
The rare visit to Washington raises expectations of a second summit between Trump and Kim to follow up on a meeting last year in which they signed a vaguely worded document pledging "denuclearization of the Korean peninsula".
Progress has since stalled as Pyongyang and Washington -- which stations 28,500 troops in allied South Korea -- disagree over what that means.
State Department deputy spokesman Robert Palladino said that the Pompeo meeting was "a good discussion."
