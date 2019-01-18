StateCapture secretary, Motsoeneng & ANC implicated in Agrizzi testimony

Angelo Agrizzi says the ANC in the North West was paid close to R2 million five years ago for electioneering.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi has made more startling allegations at the state capture commission on Friday, implicating the African National Congress and the inquiry’s own secretary in fraud and corruption.

Agrizzi says the ANC in the North West was paid close to R2 million five years ago for electioneering.

WATCH: Agrizzi reveals electioneering bribes, death benefit schemes & more

He says the commission’s secretary, Dr Khotso De Wee, was also paid bribes for a 2013 tender when he was still chief operating officer at the Department of Justice and Correctional Services. De Wee has since taken special leave.

Agrizzi is expected back on the stand next week.

He has also detailed to the commission how Bosasa, now called the African Global Group, laundered money by claiming it had relationships with certain liquor stores and fuel station, which it would send money to via EFT only to get it back later in cash.

Agrizzi has also confirmed reports that former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng received R1.1 million from Bosasa.

Reports emerged last year that Motsoeneng sourced money from Bosasa to pay for his legal fees following his axing from the public broadcaster.

He racked up millions in legal fees over his failed defence in a disciplinary hearing last year.

At the time, the Sunday Times claimed Bosasa, which was awarded state contracts worth billions, was allegedly pressured into paying Motsoeneng’s legal fees by former president Jacob Zuma.

'CEO RECKLESS'

Agrizzi has also told the state capture commission that the facilities company's CEO Gavin Watson was reckless about money because it was in abundance.

He has concluded his testimony at the commission for this week and is expected back on Monday.

Agrizzi has told the commission the company had vaults where it kept millions of rand in laundered money intended for bribes and corruption.

He says among those who received cash from the company was the inquiry's own secretary, the ANC and former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng.

Agrizzi explained: “There was one specific incident. Chair, I don’t like an untidy office or untidy desk. There were papers laying around and I grabbed a refuse bag that was there. In the bag I saw R70,000. I showed him and told him that he needed to be more careful.”