Secretary of state capture inquiry takes special leave over Bosasa allegations
The inquiry is investigating allegations that he received cash payments from Bosasa tender in 2013, where the company installed security systems at various courts.
JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission's secretary, Dr Khotso De Wee, has taken special leave from the inquiry after being implicated in dodgy dealings with Bosasa.
The inquiry is now investigating allegations that De Wee received cash payments from the company, now called African Global Group, over a 2013 tender through which the firm installed security systems at various courts.
BREAKING #StateCaptureInquiry secretery of the commisison Dr Khotso De Wee has taken special leave from commission. Inquiry is investigating allegations that he received cash payments from BOSASA Re : tender in 2013 where company installed security systems at various courts. pic.twitter.com/6quVNwAFkk— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 18, 2019
Several officials have been implicated in corrupt relations with Bosasa. The company is believed to have over R10 billion worth of contracts with the government.
On Friday, former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi implicated the African National Congress (ANC) in his testimony, saying that the facilities company once laundered money for the party's electioneering in the North West.
Agrizzi says that the company had to launder money through youth centres in order to give the party cash.
Agrizzi says that to generate cash for electioneering, the North West Department of Social Development would pay Bosasa for non-existent work at youth centers across the province. It's understood the company would keep a little bit of that money and pay the rest to the provincial official who asked for the cash to fund electioneering.
Agrizzi initially didn’t want to say which political party was paid the laundered money.
