SPCA remove animals from shopping centre parking lot

JOHANNESBURG - Community groups on social media lit up on Friday morning when a goat and a sheep were found tied up to a tree in the parking lot of the Devon Valley Shopping Centre in Weltevreden Park, Johannesburg.



Residents contacted the Roodepoort SPCA, who sent an inspector to the scene. It was discovered that the owner of the supermarket in the centre bought the animals to be slaughtered over the weekend, but had nowhere to keep them overnight and decided to tie them up in the parking lot until his transport arrived to take them to a nearby farm.

An inspector from the SPCA issued the owner with a warning in order to educate him on the Animal Cruelty Act. The SPCA warned he'll be prosecuted if a similar incident takes place.

The animals were taken to the Roodepoort SPCA and will be kept there until the owner makes transport arrangements.

WATCH: SPCA removes goat & sheep from JHB parking lot