SPCA remove animals from shopping centre parking lot
Community groups on social media lit up on Friday morning when a goat and a sheep were found tied up to a tree in the parking lot of the Devon Valley Shopping Centre in Weltevreden Park, Johannesburg.
JOHANNESBURG - Community groups on social media lit up on Friday morning when a goat and a sheep were found tied up to a tree in the parking lot of the Devon Valley Shopping Centre in Weltevreden Park, Johannesburg.
Residents contacted the Roodepoort SPCA, who sent an inspector to the scene. It was discovered that the owner of the supermarket in the centre bought the animals to be slaughtered over the weekend, but had nowhere to keep them overnight and decided to tie them up in the parking lot until his transport arrived to take them to a nearby farm.
An inspector from the SPCA issued the owner with a warning in order to educate him on the Animal Cruelty Act. The SPCA warned he'll be prosecuted if a similar incident takes place.
The animals were taken to the Roodepoort SPCA and will be kept there until the owner makes transport arrangements.
WATCH: SPCA removes goat & sheep from JHB parking lot
Popular in Local
-
Secretary of state capture inquiry takes special leave over Bosasa allegations
-
Twitter users respond to Mboweni, Masina spat over Reserve Bank
-
Msimanga to step down as Tshwane mayor
-
Brian Molefe: 'It's unfortunate that Popo Molefe revealed info about summons'
-
Agrizzi claims ANC asked Bosasa for money for electioneering in NW
-
[WATCH] #StateCapture: The moment Agrizzi implicated the ANC
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.