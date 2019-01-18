Spar franchise owner rejects claims of unfair labour practice at Zembezi store
Spar franchise owner Chris Giannacopoulos has strongly rejected allegations of unfair labour practice at his family group’s Zambezi outlet, saying there is a campaign of vilification being waged against him.
PRETORIA - Spar franchise owner Chris Giannacopoulos has strongly rejected allegations of unfair labour practice at his family group’s Zambezi outlet, saying there is a campaign of vilification being waged against him.
The Giannacopoulos group owns and operates more than two dozen Spars and also has interests in Food Lover's Market and OK Foods.
Giannakopoulos first started making headlines in October last year when he was accused of assaulting a female employee at a Hartbeespoort Food Lover's Market.
He was scheduled to appear in court a week ago, but that the matter was struck off the role.
The former owner of the Zambezi Spar in the north of Pretoria, Madeleine van der Berg, accused Giannacopoulos of making conditions intolerable for employees when he took over.
But Gianacopoulos, through his attorney Saul Shoot, says that her claims are plainly false.
He says that the Spar group dispossessed Van der Berg of the outlet because it failed as a business and later sold it to an entity within the Gianacopoulos group.
Shoot says that the former owner’s claims about abusing staff are hearsay, adding that Giannacopoulos has in fact created employment, upskilled and trained staff.
He says that it appears there is a co-ordinated campaign of vilification being mounted against his client.
Eyewitness News revealed on Monday that the Spar Guild had instructed that Giannakopoulos shall play no further part in the management and control of Spars within his various companies.
Popular in Local
-
Agrizzi: ‘I was threatened when I wanted to leave Bosasa’
-
Former Transnet CEO Brian Molefe denies corruption claims
-
Cops find R2.6m hidden in ice cream containers, rubbish bags
-
Angelo Agrizzi says he’s speaking out to show scale of Bosasa corruption
-
'Former Springbok player' accused of theft at golf club in Stellenbosch
-
Dirco: Body of a missing South African found in Mozambique
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.