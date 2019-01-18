Popular Topics
Social media reacts to Pitch Black Afro's ‘relaxed attitude’ in court

The musician, whose real name is Thulani Ngcobo, was arrested last week for allegedly killing his wife Catherine ‘Trisha’ Modisane on New Year’s Eve.

Hip-Hop artist Pitch Black Afro appears in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on 15 January. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
Hip-Hop artist Pitch Black Afro appears in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on 15 January. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
24 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Murder accused musician ‘Pitch Black Afro’ has received a backlash on social media for what has been perceived as his relaxed attitude in court on Friday.

The musician, whose real name is Thulani Ngcobo, was arrested for allegedly killing his wife Catherine ‘Trisha’ Modisane on New Year’s Eve.

Modisane was originally thought to have died of natural causes but pathology tests later suggested otherwise.

During Ngcobo’s brief appearance in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Friday, he has been criticised for waving at the cameras, smiling with his mother and laughing while waiting in the dock.

The State says it’s now ready to proceed with his bail application, but the defence says it needs time to prepare.

The formal hearing is expected on 24 January.

WATCH: Pitch Black Afro case postponed

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA