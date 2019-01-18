Social media reacts to Pitch Black Afro's ‘relaxed attitude’ in court

The musician, whose real name is Thulani Ngcobo, was arrested last week for allegedly killing his wife Catherine ‘Trisha’ Modisane on New Year’s Eve.

JOHANNESBURG - Murder accused musician ‘Pitch Black Afro’ has received a backlash on social media for what has been perceived as his relaxed attitude in court on Friday.

Modisane was originally thought to have died of natural causes but pathology tests later suggested otherwise.

@TrendingSAon3 pitch black Afro accused of killing his wife and he is all smiles and kisses in the courtroom, Go Monate mos? — I am Mapula Hlokwe (@Mapula_M1) January 17, 2019

Pitch Black no Afro really looking like he killed his wife 😑 — A1sinceDay1👊🏽 (@Tambae) January 18, 2019

"Pitch Black Afro" should be sent for mental evaluation, his behaviour today was just weird. He looks sick also. I hope he is found fit to stand trial thou — Leila Matsombe (@leilamatsombe) January 18, 2019

During Ngcobo’s brief appearance in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Friday, he has been criticised for waving at the cameras, smiling with his mother and laughing while waiting in the dock.

The State says it’s now ready to proceed with his bail application, but the defence says it needs time to prepare.

The formal hearing is expected on 24 January.

