Section 27 criticises DA over ‘ANC is killing us’ billboard

The NGO has lashed out at the opposition party for not requesting permission from the affected families before displaying their loved ones names.

JOHANNESBURG - Section 27 says that while corruption and a lack of political accountability must be highlighted, it cannot be at the expense of those who’ve died in tragedies.

The lobby group has criticised the Democratic Alliance (DA) for its election billboard titled “The ANC is killing us” which was erected in the Joburg CBD this week.

The banner lists the names of those who died in the Life Esidimeni tragedy, the Marikana massacre, as well as five-year-old Michael Komape who died in a pit toilet.

The NGO has lashed out at the opposition party for not requesting permission from the affected families before displaying their loved one's names.

Section 27’s Ngqabutho Mpofu said: “Unfortunately the DA doesn’t seem to have learned from this. We see it again in Life Esidimeni where that happened first during the Huma Rights Day last year and now again, despite families actually coming out and saying that they are very uneasy about this and that they have not been consulted.”

WATCH: DA - The ANC is killing us

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)