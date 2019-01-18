Saudi Arabia plans oil refinery, petrochemicals plant in SA

Saudi Arabia was also interested in using South Africa’s oil storage facilities.

PRETORIA - Saudi Arabia plans to build an oil refinery and a petrochemicals plant in South Africa as part of $10 billion of investments in the country, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih said on Friday.

In comments following a meeting with South Africa’s Energy Minister Jeff Radebe in Pretoria, Al-Falih said Saudi oil would be used in the planned refinery.

Saudi Arabia was also interested in using South Africa’s oil storage facilities, he said.