Samuel L Jackson says diligence key to his prolific career
The actor, who has become Hollywood’s most bankable star, reprises a role he first played 19 years ago in the new movie ‘Glass’ out on Friday.
NEW YORK - Samuel L Jackson has told Eyewitness News the secret to his prolific career.
“I’m tireless,” he said.
The actor, who has become Hollywood’s most bankable star, reprises a role he first played 19 years ago in the new movie Glass out on Friday. The movie is an unconventional superhero film.
Jackson says that he always knew director M Night Shyamalan would make a follow-up to 2000’s Unbreakable and complete his trilogy, he just didn’t know when.
“I expected him to return and then at a certain point you kind of forget about it unless I ran into Night [and said] ‘are we ever going to make the other movies’, and he’s like ‘sure’.”
Jackson features alongside his former co-star Bruce Willis and James McAvoy.
WATCH: ‘Glass’ official trailer
