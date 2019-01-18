Safa and Banyana reach agreement over bonuses
After finishing as runners-up and qualifying for then maiden World Cup, Banyana were owed just over R2.4 million in bonus, however, only a portion was paid.
CAPE TOWN - Safa and the Banyana Banyana players confirmed they have reached an agreement regarding their outstanding bonuses owed to them.
After finishing as runners-up and qualifying for then maiden World Cup, Banyana were owed just over R2.4 million in bonus, however, only a portion was paid.
Acting Safa CEO Russell Paul and a handful of Banyana Banyana players established at a press conference on Friday that they will be paid the full sum of money promised to them by the Safa for finishing second at the Africa Women Cup of Nations (Awcon) in Ghana in December.
Members of the national women’s football voiced their frustration at a lack of communication and the non-payment this week. Safa and the players then held crunch talks.
Safa blamed a logistical error around the festive season for their mistake in payment, but promised the balance would be paid by 15 February.
The money owed to most members of the squad is about R75,000 a player and includes the team’s stipends and the bonus earned for finishing as runners-up at Awcon.
Banyana Banyana take the Netherlands at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday in the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Challenge.
Popular in Sport
-
'I select on penis length,' says female coach of German men's team
-
Kaizer Chiefs aim to be third South African tormentors of Zesco
-
'Former Springbok player' accused of theft at golf club in Stellenbosch
-
SA Rugby to rest contracted Boks during Super Rugby season
-
Schumacher 'in the very best of hands', says family
-
India defeats Australia to win ODI series
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.