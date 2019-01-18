Safa and Banyana reach agreement over bonuses

After finishing as runners-up and qualifying for then maiden World Cup, Banyana were owed just over R2.4 million in bonus, however, only a portion was paid.

CAPE TOWN - Safa and the Banyana Banyana players confirmed they have reached an agreement regarding their outstanding bonuses owed to them.

Acting Safa CEO Russell Paul and a handful of Banyana Banyana players established at a press conference on Friday that they will be paid the full sum of money promised to them by the Safa for finishing second at the Africa Women Cup of Nations (Awcon) in Ghana in December.

Members of the national women’s football voiced their frustration at a lack of communication and the non-payment this week. Safa and the players then held crunch talks.

Safa blamed a logistical error around the festive season for their mistake in payment, but promised the balance would be paid by 15 February.

The money owed to most members of the squad is about R75,000 a player and includes the team’s stipends and the bonus earned for finishing as runners-up at Awcon.

Banyana Banyana take the Netherlands at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday in the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Challenge.