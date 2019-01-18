SA Rugby to rest contracted Boks during Super Rugby season

The South African Rugby Union led by Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus will look to rest contracted Springbok players during an uninterrupted Super Rugby season with the Rugby World Cup in mind that starts in September this year.

This year’s Super Rugby will start on 15 February and will run without taking a break during the normal June International break because of World Rugby’s global showpiece.

The workload on the Springbok players during the southern Hemisphere competition is expected to be managed, with plans to do so already set out to the unions.

Erasmus visited three-time Super Rugby finalists, the Lions, on Thursday to share his plans on resting the union's Springbok contracted players.

One of those players is franchise captain Warren Whiteley, who says that Erasmus has a detailed plan on who will rest and when.

“Rassie was in here yesterday and went through his plan that is week for week and how it is going to look like in Super Rugby and the Springbok camps.” Said Whiteley.

“There is a plan for the contracted players that will be discussed with the head coaches of the different unions so coach Swys de Bruyn will monitor that for us here at the Lions and let us know exactly who and when will each contracted player will rest.”

With the Lions boasting star players like Whiteley, World Rugby’s Breakthrough Player of the Year Aphiwe Dyantyi and Elton Jantjies, the plan to rest them will undoubtedly aid in keeping these players fresh.