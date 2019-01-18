Replacement school for Uitzig High to cost R60m, says WCED

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
Go

Replacement school for Uitzig High to cost R60m, says WCED

Parents of learners there are insisting on a new school building on the same premises after the current building was declared unsafe in 2017.

FILE: Uitzig parents and high school learners marched to the Western Cape legislature on 24 January 2017. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN
FILE: Uitzig parents and high school learners marched to the Western Cape legislature on 24 January 2017. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) says that building a replacement school for Uitzig High will cost around R60 million.

Parents of learners there are insisting on a new school building on the same premises after the current building was declared unsafe in 2017.

However, teaching is set to resume at the school Friday, after the High Court this week upheld an application by the school governing body for the institution to remain open pending a Supreme Court appeal against its closure.

The provincial Education Department says that it is "irrational" and "irresponsible" to spend more money on Uitzig High School, as provision has been made for learners to attend better schools in neighbouring communities.

Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver says that three teachers will now have to educate around 90 learners from grade 8 to grade 12 in different subjects.

"Multi-grade teaching in the same classroom is simply not conducive to education."

Shelver says that due to learners' low attendance rates, lack of growth potential at the school and the severe state of disrepair of the building, it's not feasible to rebuild the school.

But these learners say they prefer attending school in Uitsig.

"I'm glad that it is open,' one learner said.

"The streets are very dangerous and the gangsters nowadays, they'll shoot you because they think you're someone else. That's why I don't want to go there or to Ravensmead," another learner explained.

The department stresses it will oppose the school governing body's Supreme Court appeal.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA