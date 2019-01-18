Replacement school for Uitzig High to cost R60m, says WCED
Parents of learners there are insisting on a new school building on the same premises after the current building was declared unsafe in 2017.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) says that building a replacement school for Uitzig High will cost around R60 million.
However, teaching is set to resume at the school Friday, after the High Court this week upheld an application by the school governing body for the institution to remain open pending a Supreme Court appeal against its closure.
The provincial Education Department says that it is "irrational" and "irresponsible" to spend more money on Uitzig High School, as provision has been made for learners to attend better schools in neighbouring communities.
Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver says that three teachers will now have to educate around 90 learners from grade 8 to grade 12 in different subjects.
"Multi-grade teaching in the same classroom is simply not conducive to education."
Shelver says that due to learners' low attendance rates, lack of growth potential at the school and the severe state of disrepair of the building, it's not feasible to rebuild the school.
But these learners say they prefer attending school in Uitsig.
"I'm glad that it is open,' one learner said.
"The streets are very dangerous and the gangsters nowadays, they'll shoot you because they think you're someone else. That's why I don't want to go there or to Ravensmead," another learner explained.
The department stresses it will oppose the school governing body's Supreme Court appeal.
