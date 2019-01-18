R2K to picket outside Zimbabwe’s embassy over attacks on civilians

Zimbabweans took to the streets this week after the announcement of a 150% fuel price hike by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

JOHANNESBURG - The Right to Know Campaign (R2K) will on Friday hold a to picket outside Zimbabwe’s embassy in Pretoria demanding President Emmerson Mnangagwa stop what they say are attacks on civilians.

In the capital Harare and in Bulawayo demonstrations took a violent turn with several fatalities and hundreds of arrests.

R2K’s Bongani Xezwi has called on the South African government to take a firm stance against the attacks in Zimbabwe.

“South Africa has an influence in Zimbabwe and it’s possible for them to sit down with the president of Zimbabwe, and to speak to them on the issue of saying the military is not the solution in all problems that come in Zimbabwe.”

Earlier this week, dozens of protesters marched to the Zimbabwean embassy in Pretoria in solidarity with their families who’ve been affected by the total shutdown in Zimbabwe.

Zimbabweans in South Africa called on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government to intervene in the unrest in their country.

Close to 150 protestors demonstrated outside the embassy.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)