Public participation process on Bo-Kaap heritage protection now open to public

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
Go

Public participation process on Bo-Kaap heritage protection now open to public

Interested parties will be able to comment on the City of Cape Town's website, or do so by visiting one of the municipal offices in the CBD.

FILE: Bo-Kaap residents protesting against the gentrification of the area outside the Western Cape High Court. Picture: @bokaaprise/Twitter
FILE: Bo-Kaap residents protesting against the gentrification of the area outside the Western Cape High Court. Picture: @bokaaprise/Twitter
23 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The public participation process into the City of Cape Town's plan to include the Bo-Kaap in a Heritage Protection Overlay Zone opens on Friday.

The proposal will ensure that property developers looking to build in Bo-Kaap first go through the city, where officials will consider the potential impact that a proposed development may have on the heritage of the area.

Interested parties will be able to comment on the City of Cape Town's website, or do so by visiting one of the municipal offices in the CBD.

Cape Town mayor Dan Plato says people will also get a chance to make oral presentations on the 9th of February.

“You as an individual and as interest groups such as the residence forums will have the opportunity to talk with the officials regarding your submissions and issues with the overlay.”

The process closes on 22 February.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA