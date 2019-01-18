Public participation process on Bo-Kaap heritage protection now open to public

Interested parties will be able to comment on the City of Cape Town's website, or do so by visiting one of the municipal offices in the CBD.

CAPE TOWN - The public participation process into the City of Cape Town's plan to include the Bo-Kaap in a Heritage Protection Overlay Zone opens on Friday.

The proposal will ensure that property developers looking to build in Bo-Kaap first go through the city, where officials will consider the potential impact that a proposed development may have on the heritage of the area.

Interested parties will be able to comment on the City of Cape Town's website, or do so by visiting one of the municipal offices in the CBD.

The public can go onto the @CityofCT website to find details of how they can apply, whether it be physically going to the various offices in the CBD or doing it online as shown in the short video. MM pic.twitter.com/ZVVwLAZ5OQ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 18, 2019

Cape Town mayor Dan Plato says people will also get a chance to make oral presentations on the 9th of February.

“You as an individual and as interest groups such as the residence forums will have the opportunity to talk with the officials regarding your submissions and issues with the overlay.”

The process closes on 22 February.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)