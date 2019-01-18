Probe into Rheinmetall Denel Munition plant explosion still ongoing

Eight workers died when a blast flattened a propellant mixing unit on the site in September last year.

CAPE TOWN - Five months after a blast at a munitions plant near Somerset West claimed 8 lives, investigations into the cause of the blast are still underway.

The youngest person killed in the tragedy was 19-year-old Bradley Tandy. Stevon Roberts, aged 51, was the oldest.

Five months ago, the explosion at the arms manufacturing site plunged the Macassar community into mourning.

Three separate investigations have been launched to get to the bottom of what caused the fatal blast.

The Department of Labour, RDM itself and the South African Police Service are separately analysing the incident.

Rheinmetall Denel Munition says its own investigation, with external support, is also still ongoing.

Officials say investigation results will be made available as soon as its available.