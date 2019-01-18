Post Office co-operating with Zondo inquiry over Agrizzi’s corruption claims

Angelo Agrizzi this week made startling revelations at the state capture commission including revealing that every contract government had with Bosasa was tainted by bribery and corruption.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Post Office says it’s co-operating with the Zondo commission following explosive revelations in the testimony of former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi.

He said it was standard practice for Bosasa to pay off company officials and union officials to secure multimillion-rand tenders at companies like the Post Office.

Post Office CEO Mark Barnes says the comments relate to a period between 2000 and 2005.

“I think that we have to unearth all of this stuff so that we can get the weight of it measured so that we can move on and get people prosecuted who were involved.

“We are willing participants in trying to find out what actually went on and solving it.”

Agrizzi is expected to return to the state capture commission on Friday morning with heightened security following an apparent security situation that presented itself on Thursday.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)