Post Office co-operating with Zondo inquiry over Agrizzi’s corruption claims

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
Go

Post Office co-operating with Zondo inquiry over Agrizzi’s corruption claims

Angelo Agrizzi this week made startling revelations at the state capture commission including revealing that every contract government had with Bosasa was tainted by bribery and corruption.

FILE: SA Post Office CEO Mark Barnes. Picture: @mark_barnes56/Twitter
FILE: SA Post Office CEO Mark Barnes. Picture: @mark_barnes56/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The South African Post Office says it’s co-operating with the Zondo commission following explosive revelations in the testimony of former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi.

Agrizzi this week made startling revelations at the state capture commission, including revealing that every contract government had with Bosasa was tainted by bribery and corruption.

He said it was standard practice for Bosasa to pay off company officials and union officials to secure multimillion-rand tenders at companies like the Post Office.

Post Office CEO Mark Barnes says the comments relate to a period between 2000 and 2005.

“I think that we have to unearth all of this stuff so that we can get the weight of it measured so that we can move on and get people prosecuted who were involved.

“We are willing participants in trying to find out what actually went on and solving it.”

Agrizzi is expected to return to the state capture commission on Friday morning with heightened security following an apparent security situation that presented itself on Thursday.

WATCH: #StateCapture: What Angelo Agrizzi has revealed so far

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA