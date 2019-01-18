-
Parly urges youth to deal with conflict appropriately after EC school stabbing
This comes in reaction to the killing of a 14-year-old grade 7 Eastern Cape Learner.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s Basic Education Portfolio Committee has urged the youth to deal with conflict in an appropriate manner.
This comes in reaction to the killing of a 14-year-old grade 7 Eastern Cape Learner.
The teenager was stabbed to death at Mpekweni Primary School in Peddie on Thursday.
It’s believed the incident took place while the victim and the 15-year-old suspect were playing on the school premises.
The victim was declared dead on arrival at a local clinic after suffering an upper-body stab wound.
The suspect was arrested and the case is being processed in terms of the Child Justice Act.
Officials say that details of what lead to the stabbing are being investigated.
Committee chairperson Nomalungelo Gina has extended her condolences to the deceased's family.
"We are looking at the schools as a haven of safety. Once a child is inside the premises, that child or teacher must be safe, so really to learn of such an incident that has just happened is really a shock."
