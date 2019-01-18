Msimanga to step down as Tshwane mayor

Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga has announced that he is stepping down from his position.

Msimanga says that he’s taken the decision in order to focus solely on his premier candidacy for the Democratic Alliance.

He says that the party will now begin the difficult work of finding his replacement as says he can’t do both.

More to follow.