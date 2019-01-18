Msimanga ready to lead the people of Gauteng

The party announced on Friday that Msimanga will be stepping down from his position as Tshwane mayor next month.

JOHANNESBURG - As political parties strategies for the upcoming 2019 elections, the Democratic Alliance says it has full confidence in Solly Msimanga's leadership and believes he can secure a win in Gauteng.

It says the decision was taken to allow him to focus on his premier candidacy.

The DA’s Gauteng leader John Moodey says the party has taken over the cities of Johannesburg and Tshwane and believes it will win Gauteng under Msimanga’s leadership.

“We’re winning Gauteng in 2019.”

Msimanga says he's ready to lead the people of this province.

“If the party is willing to do so much in ensuring that we win, I must do my part and ensure I go out there and campaign.”

The ANC has reacted to Msimanga’s resignation as Tshwane mayor, saying it was long overdue as he leaves behind an ailing municipality with unanswered questions for his failures.

