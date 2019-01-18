[LISTEN] Protecting your home from a wildfire

CapeTalk | Here are some tips to make your home more fire resistant.

CAPE TOWN - Destructive wildfires are predicted to increase in frequency and intensity due to climate change and urban migration patterns.

Integrated fire management firm Vulcan Wildfire says millions of rand are spent for every wildfire incident in the Western Cape.

Unfortunately, more money is allocated to fire suppression than fire prevention, says Vulcan's Patrick Ryan. "We're stripping our budget just reacting to fires. We could be making a greater impact with more focus on preparation and resilience measures."

The company shares tips make homes more fire resistant and has urged residents to reduce this risk of fires around their properties.

