[LISTEN] Protecting your home from a wildfire

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
Go

[LISTEN] Protecting your home from a wildfire

| Here are some tips to make your home more fire resistant.

CAPE TOWN - Destructive wildfires are predicted to increase in frequency and intensity due to climate change and urban migration patterns.

Integrated fire management firm Vulcan Wildfire says millions of rand are spent for every wildfire incident in the Western Cape.

Unfortunately, more money is allocated to fire suppression than fire prevention, says Vulcan's Patrick Ryan. "We're stripping our budget just reacting to fires. We could be making a greater impact with more focus on preparation and resilience measures."

The company shares tips make homes more fire resistant and has urged residents to reduce this risk of fires around their properties.

Listen to the audio for more.

More in Multimedia

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA