[LISTEN] Post Office responds to Angelo Agrizzi’s allegations of bribery

CAPE TOWN - The South African Post Office (Sapo) says it’s cooperating with the state capture commission of inquiry to get to the bottom of allegations of corruption and to make sure that those fingered in the claims are prosecuted.

CEO Mark Barnes has responded to the allegations made by former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi at the Zondo commission.

Agrizzi implicated former Sapo chief executive Maanda Manyatshe as one of the executives who received expensive gifts from Bosasa and in return for contracts.

CapeTalk’s Kieno Kammies spoke to Barnes about the allegations emanating from Agrizzi’s testimony.

“Our culture does not permit this kind of thinking and that is the change that is required in the Post Office.”

