[LISTEN] Does petrol have an expiration date?

Radio 702 | During an interview on TalkRadio 702, Dr Chris Smith explained it's always better to have 'fresh petrol'.

JOHANNESBURG - Petrol by definition is millions of years old, says Dr Chris Smith.

Asked if it has an expiration date, Smith explains the science behind the substance and what could affect its longevity.

"When we take that crude oil out of the ground by drilling a hole and feed that crude oil into a refinery, you split that crude oil up and make certain combinations of those fractions to make petrol. So what's in the petrol is already millions of years old, but the blend that goes into the petrol that give it its characteristics, those things are going to be a unique combination."

