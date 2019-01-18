Life Esidimeni committee calls on Maimane to apologise over billboard campaign

The DA has come under fire from citizens and those who lost their loved ones for unveiling a billboard this week, listing the names of the mentally ill victims and those who died in Marikana under the heading ‘the ANC is killing us’.

JOHANNESBURG - The Life Esidimeni family committee has called on Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane to apologise in public to the families of the life Esidimeni tragedy.

The DA has come under fire from citizens and those who lost their loved ones for unveiling a billboard this week, listing the names of the mentally ill victims and those who died in Marikana under the heading ‘the ANC is killing us’.

It's since been vandalised while the ANC has reported the billboard to the Independent Electoral Commission.

The Life Esidimeni family committee's Andrew Pietersen said: “I call for Mmusi Maimane myself to make a public apology of because I think that might be the only respectful thing to do.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)