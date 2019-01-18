KZN ANC on Mabuyakhulu: 'Being charged doesn’t necessarily mean you’re guilty'
The Asset Forfeiture Unit raided KZN ANC deputy secretary-general Mike Mabuyakhulu's Empangeni home on Thursday and attached his assets after an interim court order issued last month.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal says it will talk to its deputy secretary-general Mike Mabuyakhulu about the charges against him but says that no action will be taken against him until he’s proven guilty.
The Asset Forfeiture Unit raided his Empangeni home on Thursday and attached his assets after an interim court order issued last month.
Mabuyakhulu is facing six charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and theft linked to the organising of the 2012 North Sea Jazz Festival, which never took place.
The ANC's Nomagugu Zulu says that it is allowing the law to take its course.
"Leadership will be engaging with comrade Mabuyakhulu. At this point, he has been charged and has not been found guilty of any criminal charges and I think it’s one fact we should not ignore because being charged doesn’t necessarily mean you’re guilty."
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
