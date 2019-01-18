India defeats Australia to win ODI series

Veteran wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni expertly guided India to the win with an unbeaten 87 with solid support from Kedar Jadhav on 61 not out.

MELBOURNE - India clinched the one-day international series with a seven-wicket victory with four balls to spare in the third and deciding game against Australia in Melbourne on Friday.

Veteran wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni expertly guided India to the win with an unbeaten 87 with solid support from Kedar Jadhav on 61 not out.

India completed a hugely successful tour of Australia winning the ODI series to go with their historic first Test series win in this country.