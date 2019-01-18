How to register and vote abroad during 2019 elections

Registration will take place from 1 to 4 February at 120 of South Africa's foreign missions, including high commissions, embassies and consulates worldwide.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans who still have citizenship are allowed to vote in general elections, even if they are not in the country.

If you're over the age of 16 and have a valid ID book, Smart ID card or temporary ID, you are eligible to vote.

To register, you'll need to head to the foreign mission office closest to you on the days of registration. You'll need to bring along your ID and valid South African passport.

If you're already registered, you don't need to re-register. However, you will need to inform the Electoral Commission of your intention to vote outside of the country by completing an online form - which will be available from the IEC website as soon as the date for the 2019 national election is proclaimed - and indicating the mission at which you intend voting.