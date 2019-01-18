Houw Hoek Pass fire contained

The blaze broke out on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - A fire which had been raging near the Houw Hoek Pass has been contained.

Aerial resources were deployed and fire crews remained on scene throughout the night.

Working on Fire's Lauren Howard: "Firefighting crews remained on the scene throughout the night conducting fire suppression and mop-up operations in the nearby farm areas. The Soetwater water which started yesterday afternoon saw aerial and firefighting resources from Working on Fire assisting Table Mountain National Park with fire suppression operations and managed to contain the fire late yesterday afternoon."