Harvey Weinstein and his lawyer part ways

LONDON - Film producer Harvey Weinstein and his criminal defence lawyer Ben Brafman have officially parted ways.

The 66-year-old film producer - who is in the midst of a rape and sexual assault case - and the attorney have ended their professional relationship in amicable fashion, and Brafman has pledged to co-operate fully with Weinstein's new legal team.

They said in a joint statement: "Both parties have agreed to part ways amicably, and Mr Brafman has agreed to co-operate fully with new counsel for Mr Weinstein so as to ensure an orderly transition."

Weinstein - who is reported to have clashed with Brafman over the strategy for his case - will soon announce his new legal team.

The disgraced movie mogul is facing allegations that he sexually assaulted production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and that he raped another woman in a hotel in Manhattan in 2013.

However, Brafman previously won a motion to dismiss the case of a third accuser, Lucia Evans.

He contested the allegations on the grounds of prosecutorial and police misconduct, and it was subsequently determined that New York detectives had failed to notify prosecutors of potentially exculpatory evidence.

Weinstein has denied the allegations of non-consensual sex.

Meanwhile, the filmmaker previously admitted he's experienced "the worst nightmare" after being accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women.

In an email sent out to several people he previously worked with, Weinstein wrote: "I've had one hell of a year... The worst nightmare of my life. As you can see from these articles, the police have played a very difficult role in my investigation. All 3 police officers have either been retired or repositioned from the SVU. The articles are self-explanatory but I'd like to speak to you on the phone if you have some time.

"There is more to this story... I appreciate your confidentiality.

"Have a read of these articles. I wish I didn't have to ask but I'd be very appreciative of your time.

"Best, Harvey (sic)"