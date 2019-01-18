Golf clubs allegedly stolen by former Bok player returned
Stellenbosch Golf Club says that some of the equipment, allegedly taken by a former Springbok rugby player, was later dropped off at the gate.
CAPE TOWN - Stellenbosch Golf Club says that some of the equipment, allegedly taken by a former Springbok rugby player, was later dropped off at the gate.
CCTV footage distributed on social media shows the as yet unidentified man and a woman take two golf clubs from unattended golf bags outside the locker room at the club on Wednesday.
The club's Chris van der Merwe says the theft is being investigated by police.
"A person drove up to the gate and dropped some of the equipment with our security, saying that it is lost and found and then drove off. We got the registration and the security guard said that it was the same person who took the things yesterday and who was visible and identifiable on the video."
Popular in Local
-
Brian Molefe: 'It's unfortunate that Popo Molefe revealed info about summons'
-
Angelo Agrizzi says he’s speaking out to show scale of Bosasa corruption
-
ANC lodges official complaint with IEC over DA billboard
-
Agrizzi expected to return to Zondo Commission under heightened security
-
Former Transnet CEO Brian Molefe denies corruption claims
-
Agrizzi: ‘I was threatened when I wanted to leave Bosasa’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.