Golf clubs allegedly stolen by former Bok player returned

Stellenbosch Golf Club says that some of the equipment, allegedly taken by a former Springbok rugby player, was later dropped off at the gate.

The Stellenbosch Golf Club. Picture: Stellenboschgolfclub.com
31 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Stellenbosch Golf Club says that some of the equipment, allegedly taken by a former Springbok rugby player, was later dropped off at the gate.

CCTV footage distributed on social media shows the as yet unidentified man and a woman take two golf clubs from unattended golf bags outside the locker room at the club on Wednesday.

The club's Chris van der Merwe says the theft is being investigated by police.

"A person drove up to the gate and dropped some of the equipment with our security, saying that it is lost and found and then drove off. We got the registration and the security guard said that it was the same person who took the things yesterday and who was visible and identifiable on the video."

