Gift of the Givers donates 100,000 litres of water to Kannaland
The Kannaland Municipality says dams in various areas, including Calitzdorp and Zoar, are running dry.
CAPE TOWN - The Gift of the Givers has sent a consignment of bottled water to Kannaland.
The organisation transported 100,000 litres of water on Tuesday and Thursday.
Kannaland Municipality spokesperson Ian Avontuur says the dam in Calitzdorp is at 11% and has about five months of water left.
Avontuur adds that Zoar is critical because the two main dams in the area are at 10% and 20%, with water for about only three weeks.
“The situation is at the most critical at the moment. We are getting assistance from government and municipalities in the area.”
Gift of the Givers' Imtiaz Sooliman says they received an urgent request from the municipality and have started delivering 5-litre water bottles this week.
“We took 70,000 litres of water on Tuesday and another 30,000 yesterday. On Monday there is another 30,000 next week on Monday.”
Over the past two weeks, the organisation delivered bottled water to Laingsburg and Beaufort West.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
