Gauteng parents urged to accept school placement offers by end of today

Thousands of children are yet to be placed in classrooms over a week after the start of the 2019 academic year.

Gauteng Department of Education in Johannesburg. Picture: EWN
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng parents have until Friday to accept their placement offers at schools across the province.

The Gauteng Education Department says that all parents of grade 1 and 8 pupils who applied through the online system risk losing their space if they don't finalise the process by the end of Friday.

Thousands of children are yet to be placed in classrooms over a week after the start of the 2019 academic year.

The department’s spokesperson Steve Mabona said: “We want to ensure that by the end of January we have made an undertaking that we will done with this process of placements.”

