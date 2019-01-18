Gauteng parents urged to accept school placement offers by end of today
Thousands of children are yet to be placed in classrooms over a week after the start of the 2019 academic year.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng parents have until Friday to accept their placement offers at schools across the province.
The Gauteng Education Department says that all parents of grade 1 and 8 pupils who applied through the online system risk losing their space if they don't finalise the process by the end of Friday.
The department’s spokesperson Steve Mabona said: “We want to ensure that by the end of January we have made an undertaking that we will done with this process of placements.”
