Gauteng cops make breakthrough after Tsakane school robbery

The robbers were handcuffed at a store in the Johannesburg CBD where the stolen items were being sold.

A bird's eye view of Menzi Primary School in Ekurhuleni. Picture: @GPDID/Twitter.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng police have made a breakthrough in this week’s robbery of a newly built smart school in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni, arresting 4 suspects.

The robbers were handcuffed at a store in the Johannesburg CBD, where the stolen items were being sold.

Police have now recovered some of the devices, including tablets and laptops.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says, “We left the police to conclude their questioning of the suspects and we believe it’s still a crime scene. Some of the devices that we identified belong to Menzi Primary School.”

