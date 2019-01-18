Gauteng cops make breakthrough after Tsakane school robbery
The robbers were handcuffed at a store in the Johannesburg CBD where the stolen items were being sold.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng police have made a breakthrough in this week’s robbery of a newly built smart school in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni, arresting 4 suspects.
The robbers were handcuffed at a store in the Johannesburg CBD, where the stolen items were being sold.
Police have now recovered some of the devices, including tablets and laptops.
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says, “We left the police to conclude their questioning of the suspects and we believe it’s still a crime scene. Some of the devices that we identified belong to Menzi Primary School.”
We got the culprits! We are still hunting for more. Thank you so much to the community of Tsakane but most importantly to the police #MenziPrimary @EducationGP pic.twitter.com/7fSU4DR4mj— Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) January 18, 2019
BREAKING NEWS!! School equipment stolen from #MenziPrimary found in this shop, Cnr Mooi and Helen Joseph Street, Johannesburg @Lesufi @GautengProvince @Steve_Mabona @abengtsonmali @DBE_SA @ElijahMhlanga pic.twitter.com/jdcefH1jcY— Gauteng Education (@EducationGP) January 18, 2019
Popular in Local
-
Secretary of state capture inquiry takes special leave over Bosasa allegations
-
Brian Molefe: 'It's unfortunate that Popo Molefe revealed info about summons'
-
Twitter users respond to Mboweni, Masina spat over Reserve Bank
-
ANC won't be drawn on #StateCapture allegations
-
Msimanga to step down as Tshwane mayor
-
Social media reacts to Pitch Black Afro's ‘relaxed attitude’ in court
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.