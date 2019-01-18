Five suspects arrested following shooting in Worcester

Secretary of state capture inquiry takes special leave over Bosasa allegations
Local
The shooting was reported in Riverview last night and the men were apprehended following a community tip-off.
CAPE TOWN – Police have arrested five alleged gang members following a shooting in Worcester.
The shooting was reported in Riverview on Thursday night and the men were apprehended following a community tip-off.
The police's Noloyiso Rwexana says: “The police stopped and searched suspects who they later discovered belong to a local gang.
“They saw the suspects throwing something in the bin. They searched them and searched the bin. Two revolvers and ammunition were found.”
