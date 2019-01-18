Five suspects arrested following shooting in Worcester

CAPE TOWN – Police have arrested five alleged gang members following a shooting in Worcester.

The shooting was reported in Riverview on Thursday night and the men were apprehended following a community tip-off.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana says: “The police stopped and searched suspects who they later discovered belong to a local gang.

“They saw the suspects throwing something in the bin. They searched them and searched the bin. Two revolvers and ammunition were found.”