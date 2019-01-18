Popular Topics
Esidimeni family committee calls on Maimane to apologise publicly for billboard

The DA unveiled a billboard this week listing the names of the mentally ill victims and those who died in Marikana under the heading 'The ANC is killing us'.

DA members in front of a newly unveiled billboard in Johannesburg on 16 January 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
JOHANNESBURG – The Life Esidimeni family committee has called on Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane to apologise in public to the families of the Life Esidimeni tragedy.

The DA has come under fire from citizens and those who lost their loved ones when hundreds of psychiatric patients were illegally transferred to NGOs in 2016.

The DA unveiled a billboard this week listing the names of the mentally ill victims and those who died in Marikana under the heading "The ANC is killing us".

Meanwhile, Section 27 says that while corruption and a lack of political accountability must be highlighted, it cannot be at the expense of those who’ve died in tragedies.

The lobby group has criticised the DA for its election billboard titled “The ANC is killing us” which was erected in the Joburg CBD this week.

The NGO has lashed out at the opposition party for not requesting permission from the affected families before displaying their loved one's names.

Section 27’s Ngqabutho Mpofu said: “Unfortunately the DA doesn’t seem to have learned from this. We see it again in Life Esidimeni where that happened first during the Huma Rights Day last year and now again, despite families actually coming out and saying that they are very uneasy about this and that they have not been consulted.”

