Egypt want Cup of Nations to start a day earlier
Egypt took over as hosts for the tournament two weeks ago after Cameroon was stripped of the event, and as part of their fast moving bid want to start on June 14, a Friday, instead of 15 June a day later.
CAIRO - African Cup of Nations hosts Egypt want to start the tournament a day earlier than scheduled so fans can take full advantage over the opening weekend, the African Football Federation told AFP on Friday.
Egypt took over as hosts for the tournament two weeks ago after Cameroon was stripped of the event, and as part of their fast moving bid want to start on 14 June, a Friday, instead of 15 June a day later.
The Egyptian authorities want to attract as many fans as possible to have their opening ceremony in the cavernous 75,000 capacity Cairo International Stadium, and therefore want to stage it on the first day of the weekend, which for them is a Friday.
"We are looking into it," CAF director Nathalie Rabe.
"Nothing has been agreed to yet," she said, adding that a decision would be swiftly forthcoming.
This will be the fourth CAN staged in Egypt, which has been expanded to 24 teams for the first time, up from 16 in 2017 in Gabon.
Popular in Sport
-
'I select on penis length,' says female coach of German men's team
-
Kaizer Chiefs aim to be third South African tormentors of Zesco
-
Schumacher 'in the very best of hands', says family
-
'Former Springbok player' accused of theft at golf club in Stellenbosch
-
Chelsea, Spurs search for striking solutions as Man Utd crank up pressure
-
SA Rugby to rest contracted Boks during Super Rugby season
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.