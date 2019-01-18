'Learner segregation at King Edward is not justifiable'
Learners at the school were separated by language and this resulted in complaints from parents who accused the school of implementing a racist policy.
CAPE TOWN – The Eastern Cape Education Department says it has resolved allegations of learner segregation at King Edward High School.
A high-level team was mandated to convene a meeting with all parties and the school governing body to address the issue.
The department's Malibongwe Mtima says, “The school has been given a time frame of 14 days to consider issues of space, teacher allocation, the practicality to implement the dual-medium education as the only viable option for the school. It's been determined that learner segregation at King Edward is not justifiable.”
The department says it will visit the school again at the end of February.
