Dirco won't give up on South Africans missing in Mozambique

One body was recovered on Thursday after the group of four were reported missing earlier in the week.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) says that it won’t give up its search for a group of South Africans missing in Mozambique until all three have been found.

They disappeared after going for a swim in the capital Maputo on Monday. The missing are presumed drowned.

Dirco spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mabaya says that the families of the victims have been informed and are all in Mozambique waiting for news on their loved ones.

“We do hope that they are still alive, but the doctors and the rescue teams are saying the chances are that they are no longer alive. And I think the fact that we have found one body brings the reality that they’re no longer there, but we will find all the bodies and not leave that island until they are found.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)